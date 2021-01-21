HALIFAX -- Marine Atlantic has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in a news release on Thursday.

The individual, who is self-isolating at home, was part of the same shift as the previously infected employee, which was announced on Wednesday.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador continue to work together to complete contact tracing and the public health investigation. Marine Atlantic says they are also providing support and assistance where they can.

The MV Atlantic Vision is scheduled to depart North Sydney, N.S. Thursday evening.

The MV Blue Puttees, which both employees were reported to have been working on, remains unavailable for service as it undergoes a deep cleaning.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE RELATED TO MARINE ATLANTIC FERRY CROSSINGS

Anyone who was on the following Marine Atlantic crossings on the specified date and time should immediately self-isolate, and take an online self-assessment COVID-19 test to arrange for testing, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.