Marine charity urges caution in reopening of Atlantic redfish fishery
A marine conservation charity is urging caution following Ottawa's recent decision to lift the decades-long moratorium in the redfish fishery.
Oceana Canada says the federal Fisheries Department must develop a management plan to prevent the same overfishing that led to the collapse of the fishery 30 years ago.
Last month, federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier announced the moratorium put in place in 1995 would end this year with an initial total catch quota of at least 25,000 tonnes in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Jack Daly, a Halifax-based marine scientist with the independent charity, says the fishery can be successful if there is stringent monitoring to ensure other fish species aren't put at risk.
Daly says the stocks of deepwater redfish are considered healthy but the Acadian redfish population isn't as strong.
He says any monitoring regime would also need to help prevent the catch of undersized fish in order to keep stocks robust.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order
A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.
Netanyahu orders population of Gaza's crowded Rafah evacuated ahead of an expected ground invasion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.
CTV News speaks with alleged gunmen behind violent extortion attempts
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record Friday, and temperatures are expected to keep climbing.
-
Ontario is freezing beer and wine tax increases again for another 2 years. Here's why
The Ontario Government says it is once again freezing the tax built into the price of beer and wine, instead of allowing it to adjust for inflation.
Calgary
-
Didsbury RCMP arrest suspects, lift shelter-in-place order
A shelter-in-place order issued for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday, was lifted after police arrested two people.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
Calgary Distress Centre marks 211 day this weekend
A hotline for Calgarians seeking help with essential needs is in the spotlight this weekend.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
More people under 40 getting colorectal cancer: should Quebec offer screenings?
The number of Quebecers under the age of 40 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is increasing quickly, according to experts in the field.
Edmonton
-
With big streak snapped, Oilers back to work against Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers look to begin a new winning streak when they continue their road trip Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
-
'1 in a million!': Alberta family celebrates the birth of triplet calves
An Alberta family is celebrating an udderly unusual occurrence – the birth of triplets of the bovine variety.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations declare state of emergency over winter roads
An organization representing First Nations across northern Ontario says it is declaring a state of emergency because warmer weather has left some winter roads that its communities rely on for essential goods unpassable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
London
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
-
Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday
The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be 'another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario,' including in London.
-
Family and friends of victim pack courtroom for emotional sentencing hearing
Almost two dozen emotional victim impact statements were read Thursday at the sentencing hearing of a man who plead guilty to running over a young mother and leaving her for dead.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
-
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo: Here's why fare enforcement is good for Ottawa residents
Who doesn't want a reliable and safe transportation system to use during those rainy days in the capital?
-
Concerns over toxicity of unregulated drugs on Ottawa streets, city warns
Ottawa’s unregulated drug supply is seeing a trend of an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines, the city warns.
-
Ottawa looking to hire new 'night mayor,' offering $112,000 a year salary
The city of Ottawa is officially looking to hire a 'night mayor,' offering a salary of nearly $112,000 a year for someone to develop the city's nightlife economy and try to shake off the reputation as the town that fun forgot.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
-
Sask. hospital expansion raises questions about the rising cost of raising a building
With Friday’s announcement that PCL Construction won a nearly $1 billion contract to build an expansion of the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, many Saskatchewan residents balked at the price tag.
Vancouver
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
-
'Wild foot pursuit' after man allegedly stole condoms, lube and Band-Aids from store: RCMP
Mounties say they were led on a "wild foot pursuit" after a man allegedly stole condoms, lubricant and Band-Aids from a store in Trail, B.C., last week.
-
'We have been harassed': UBC student group, Muslim organization say they are taking legal action over pro-Hamas stickers on campus
A University of British Columbia student group and the National Council of Canadian Muslims say they are filing a lawsuit over allegedly defamatory stickers that were put up on campus amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Regina
-
Sask. changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance
The Saskatchewan government says it's changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.
-
Regina physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
A 38-year-old Regina physiotherapist has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
-
Regina woman forced out of province to receive post-radiation therapy
A Regina woman who couldn’t receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy to help her heal from cancer radiation treatment in Saskatchewan has been sent to Alberta.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
Weekly respiratory illness data relatively flat in B.C.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly update on respiratory illness data showed little week-to-week movement Thursday.
-
B.C. prison officials seize drone, drugs, weapons at maximum-security institution
Prison officials in British Columbia say an aerial drone was part of a cache of contraband items seized this week at a maximum-security institution in the Fraser Valley.