FREDERICTON -- With Maritime provinces moving towards fully reopening, businesses in the region still have a lot to figure out about how they will operate in a post-pandemic world.

As more and more Maritimers take advantage of vaccine drop in clinics, the COVID-19 numbers continue to improve in the region.

With no new cases reported Saturday in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick – and three recoveries in the former – there are just 13 active cases remaining in the three Maritime provinces.

But business owners say the impact of the pandemic can be measured by more than just case numbers.

"This has been a tremendously tough time for businesses they're going to do what they can to protect their customers, to protect their employees and while at the same time be able to get back to some sort of economic normalcy and make a living again,” says Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Ross says the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce will be offering rapid testing for small businesses under 300 employees.

Vaccine numbers are on the rise in the region as well. As of Saturday, 48.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of vaccine, while 57.9 per cent of New Brunswickers ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

Important numbers for businesses who rely on Canadian or International travel.

"We need to be consistent for international travels,” says Roger Melanson, leader of New Brunswick’s Liberal Party. “I think it's going to be a national initiative and I know it's being looked at to see whether we can have a vaccination passport or certificate that would be completely legit.”

For one Fredericton business, the return of travel is ramping up opening of their new location.

Chess Piece Café was supposed to open a location in the Fredericton airport, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that plan on pause for months.

"Hopefully being able to operate at full capacity, which kind of feels a little odd now after all this time, and refocusing on opening our airport location,” says Patti Hollenberg, owner of the Chess Piece Café.

Restrictions easing by the end of summer also raise questions about how businesses in the Maritimes will continue to operate in a post pandemic world.

"Businesses are going to be able to make their own decisions,” says Ross. “hey aren't going to be under emergency order anymore and they've done a great job over the past 16 months, 17 months of following their operations plan.”

New Brunswick is aiming to reach their green phase of opening by August 2, pending vaccinations numbers reaching 75 per cent, while Nova Scotia is aiming for September to reach phase 5- the final phase of reopening.