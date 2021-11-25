Maritime moms spread cheer with #projectnicelist

MONCTON, N.B. -

Two Maritime mothers are working hard to spread a little cheer this holiday season.

Project Nice List is an online campaign aimed at helping people feel the magic of Christmas through creative daily challenges.

Jenna Morton and Natalie Davison started the project in 2016. The pair say the project grew from their mutual love for everything Christmas.

“It’s really just a way to try to get everyone into the Christmas spirit in the most simple, fun, creative ways possible,” said Morton.

From Dec. 1 to 24, people can find daily challenges on the campaign’s social media pages. While completing the day’s task, they’re encouraged to snap a selfie or quick video to share online using #projectnicelist.

The challenges range from simple acts of kindness for the community like donating to a shelter or food bank, to handing out candy canes to strangers, but Morton said some of the challenges can be a little more fun.

“There are videos out there of people doing the Elf scene, popping into buildings in Moncton, and other people doing their best National Lampoons video out on their front lawn. People really love having that little extra push to have fun,” said Morton.

This year, Morton and Davison said they’ve added ambassadors to the project; people that are dedicated to taking part in the daily challenges and sharing their acts of kindness online. Morton said more than 100 people signed up to take on the role, including some from across Canada and even the United States.

Tosh Taylor, who has been involved in Project Nice List since its very first year, is one of those ambassadors. She said the campaign quickly became a tradition for her and her family of four.

“The magic in it is seeing the light in other people’s eyes and you put that light in other people’s eyes by doing small acts of kindness for them. Even if it is just opening the door for somebody one day or handing them a candy cane and just saying Merry Christmas or happy holidays, it’s a super-easy way to put everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Taylor.

This year, Taylor decided to get her daughters’ school on board, asking the principal at Frank L Bowser middle school in Riverview, NB to join in on some of the challenges.

“Anyway that we can really show real-world context in what it is to be giving, to do that right thing and make the right choices is just a better level of learning for our kids,” said Jonathan Godbout.

Godbout said since the challenges are a surprise each morning, he and the other teachers will have to get creative with how they follow through with each one.