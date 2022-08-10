Maritime scenery: Season three of Locke and Key drops Wednesday

The third season of the hit series Locke and Key dropped Wednesday, and Canadian actor Connor Jessup says it will take viewers on a wild ride.

"Season three, there's a lot of twists and turns for Tyler and for every character and for the show. I think we end up in a very different place than we started the season," says Jessup.

The Netflix show focuses on three siblings who move to their deceased father's ancestral estate where they discover magical keys that unlock powers -- and secrets.

"One can turn you into a ghost, one lets you go anywhere you want, walk through any door, there's dozens of them by the end of the show," he says.

"Really it's about family and growing up and loss -- and growing up with and through loss," Jessup adds.

Season three marks the final season of the show and Jessup, who plays Tyler, says he thinks the ending will leave fans feeling satisfied.

"Filming it was really emotional and satisfying and it felt like characters came full circle, that's how it felt making it. So I hope people feel that when they watch it," he says.

But perhaps another reason to tune in could be the Maritime scenery featured throughout the show.

"A lot of the exteriors, almost all of the exteriors, were Lunenburg," Jessup says. "Compared to shooting in Toronto, the people are just nicer."