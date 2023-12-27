Maritime ski hills find snowmaking success in between spring-like conditions

Some Maritime ski hills are finding success in making and maintaining snow in between spring-like conditions, allowing for winter holiday openings.

New Brunswick’s four downhill ski parks are now open, including Mont Farlagne, Sugarloaf, Poley Mountain, and Crabbe Mountain.

Crabbe Mountain general manager Jordan Cheney says operators have found opportunities to make snow during periods of below freezing temperatures and low humidity.

“Demand is high this time of year,” says Cheney. “People are anxious to get back out on snow.”

“If we can be open for the Christmas holiday that’s a significant portion of the season, and an important one from a business perspective.”

Skiers on Poley Mountain made good use of four groomed trails available Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures on the hill hovering around six degrees Celsius.

Yassine El Bahh was initially discouraged by all the greenery he saw driving from Prince Edward Island to Poley.

“We weren’t too optimistic on the way up, but once we got here and saw the snow on the hill we were pretty happy,” says El Bahh. “It’s like spring conditions in December. It’s awesome.”

In Nova Scotia, Martock is now open to season pass holders.

As of Wednesday, other ski hills in the region are reporting progress in making snow.