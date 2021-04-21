DARTMOUTH -- An opening date for the Atlantic Bubble may still be up in the air, but it seems people are preparing for a summer close to home.

Bell Lake, a hidden gem in Cole Harbour, N.S., is home to the Abenaki Aquatic Club. Some early-season prep work is underway to get the facility ship-shape for what looks like a very busy season for the competitive paddling group.

In a typical year, the club will see up to 180 families, says Club Commodore Jen Mosher.

Early season memberships are on a record pace and many of the programs are already full.

Mosher says she chalks some of the interest up to uncertainty around the Atlantic Bubble.

“Almost half of our membership is brand new families or families that have been away from the sport for a few years and have chosen to come back,” says Mosher.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Nova Scotia has put a one-month ban on non-essential travel.

The ban, which comes into effect on Thursday, exempts residents of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The new restrictions means the scheduled opening of the bubble on May 3 is being pushed back again.

“That's clearly not going to happen with that falling within that four week period that we're saying today there's no non-essential travel into the province,”says Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin.

New Brunswick Premier Blain Higgs is optimistic the borders will open at some point.

“The bubble could be delayed another week or two beyond May 3, time will tell," Higgs says.“But, do I think summer is going to come back to Canada? I’m going to stay focused on that.”

Until the bubble is a reality, Maritimers are planning within their province.

“There’s lots to do around here. Anyone who hasn’t been to the Cabot Trail should certainly give it a try,” says Dartmouth resident Karen English. “There’s lots of places here on the mainland that are beautiful.”

Most of those places offer fresh air and wide open spaces, proving there is enough to keep us entertained and safe here at home.

The Abenaki Boat Club is opening June 28 and there’s no doubt there will be a lot of people on Bell Lake all summer.