HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of Maritimers lives, including how they get married.

Sarah Anderson is a justice of the peace who focuses on pop up weddings and elopements. While there was a lot of uncertainty going into this year's wedding season, she's grateful some COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being eased.

“When the province announced that… they were upping the guest list from five, to 10 or 15 for outdoor weddings, I got a lot of calls from people who just didn't want to wait or didn't want to postpone until 2021. If they could do it with 15 people, they were gonna go ahead with it,” says Anderson.

Anderson is set to meet dozens of couples at the alter this wedding season.

“There's so many beautiful outdoor spots to get married in Nova Scotia, so stay home and get married, that's what I say.”

Amanda MacDonald and Brett MacInnis are going ahead with their wedding on Saturday.

“Initially we were going to get married here in Halifax, at the Agricola Street Brasserie. There was going to be us and 100 of our closest friends and family from all over the country,” says MacDonald.

Instead, Anderson will marry the pair in an intimate ceremony in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

“It will just feel like we can really be ourselves. We just finished writing out vows and I feel a lot better just saying them in front of Brett and not in front of everyone else. So it definitely feels more personal,” says MacDonald.

Anderson wants brides and grooms to know that while your wedding will have to be small during the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the experience.