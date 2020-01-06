DARTMOUTH -- An area nearly two-thirds the size of New Brunswick is left scorched in Australia and fire crews continue to battle the bushfires that have already killed 25 people and forced thousands to flee.

Half a world away in Nova Scotia, Australian native Daniel Matto has watched the news.

"I need to do something," said Matto. "I just felt had to do something."

That something is sing. Matto is a well-known jazz vocalist living in Dartmouth for the past 12 years. He put out the call on Facebook to organize a fundraising concert.

"I'm lucky enough I have a lot of very talented friends, so I started contacting a few, and straight away, without exception, they said, 'yes, I wanna do something,'" Matto said. "And that's the thing; I'm not a fire fighter, I'm not a doctor, all I can do is sing. Maybe we can help some people, you know?"

Matto's musical fundraiser will be held at an auditorium at the Woodlawn Library in Dartmouth on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 18.

And he's not the only Maritimer pitching in. Businesses are starting to do what they can as well, from collecting loose change at a Wolfville coffee shop to offering proceeds from product sales.

"I'm from England originally, but I do have lots of family in Australia, and I've been there many times," said clothing designer Lauren Hill.

Hill is donating all the money from the sale of a blazer towards wildlife rescue efforts.

The design features a koala -- the small animal that is now a symbol of the scale of the destruction.

"I think every dime, penny, dollar helps, so that's why I'm trying to do this," Hill said.

For Maritimers looking to donate to a large organization like the Red Cross, there isn't a national campaign yet because the Australian Red Cross hasn't reached out for international aid.

"The moment they do, we will activate an appeal, and then Canadians can donate directly, to help our colleagues in the Australian Red Cross, who are very busy on the ground," said Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross, Atlantic Division.

In the meantime, Maritimers can donate online to the Australian Red Cross -- and support Maritimers doing what they can - to make a difference in the face of staggering disaster.

While the Canadian Red Cross may not have a national campaign yet, the Salvation Army does. The organization is accepting donations from Canadians to assist Salvation Army emergency service volunteers in Australia, who are helping at evacuation centres, and helping feed firefighters.

Monetary donations can be made online, by phone, or through the mail.