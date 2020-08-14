HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has released more details about its back-to-school plan, including an update on mandatory masks in schools.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang released more details about the plan during a news conference on Friday.

The province first released details about its back-to-school plan last month, when it was announced that students would be returning to the classroom full time on Sept. 8, with protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place.

However, the province’s plan was met with criticism by many teachers and parents, who felt it lacked important details. Some also questioned why masks weren’t mandatory for students in classrooms.

On Friday, the province said the plan has been updated to mandate non-medical masks for students in Grades 4 to 12 while in school.

All students in those grades will be required to wear a mask inside schools, except when they are seated at their desks, and only then if their desks are spaced two metres apart. If students can’t sit two metres apart, they must wear a mask while at their desks.

Masks must also be worn in hallways and other common areas when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Masks and hand sanitizer are starting to arrive at schools. The government says it is distributing 310,000 non-medical masks to public schools across the province for students, teachers and staff.

All students and staff will receive two free cloth masks. Disposable masks will also be available if a student forgets or loses their mask while at school.

The province also announced that the ventilation system will be checked and maintained at each school to ensure the equipment is in good condition and operating properly.

Principals are expected to reach out to families with specific information about their school closer to September.

Before-and-after-school programs will be offered in accordance with public health guidelines.

Schools, with the support of public health, will notify families as soon as they become aware of a COVID-19 case at their child’s school, as well as what measures will need to be taken.

As for sports, the province says a schedule and protocols that follow public health guidelines are in the final stage of development with Sports Nova Scotia. The plan will be sent to schools by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation.

Nova Scotia schools have remained closed since March break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students continued their education at home during the pandemic, either online or with workbooks. The school year ended for students on June 5.