Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
The Mounties have faced intense criticism for delaying the release of key information about the killer during his rampage, and there was confirmation last month that a senior-ranking officer is under investigation for his role in controlling the flow of information.
"There is still speculation by the public about the lack of transparency about the communication process," said Christopher Schneider, a sociology professor at Brandon University in Manitoba who teaches about mass media and police. "This is not good for re-establishing trust in the RCMP."
The commission of inquiry has heard that late on April 18, 2020, the RCMP issued its first public statement about the start of the killer's rampage in rural Portapique, N.S., where the first 911 call originated at 10:01 p.m. In all, 13 people were murdered in Portapique that night.
Even though the police force was aware victims had been killed and an active shooter could be still at large, the RCMP posted a seemingly innocuous tweet at 11:32 p.m. saying officers were investigating a "firearms complaint" -- a relatively common occurrence in a rural setting.
As well, a series of 911 calls and eyewitness accounts had clearly indicated the killer was driving a car that looked like a marked RCMP cruiser. But that information was kept from the public until the next day, mainly because the Mounties couldn't confirm what they had been told or simply couldn't believe it, the inquiry has heard.
According to witness testimony and documents released by the commission, the Mounties gave some consideration to issuing a more detailed public warning that night but never did.
Shortly after midnight, however, RCMP officers were given the name and a photo of the suspect. And at 1:09 a.m., police across the province were warned about an "active shooter incident in progress" involving an "armed and dangerous" suspect associated with an "old police car."
According to the commission's investigation, RCMP discussions about "media messaging" took on a renewed urgency the next day around 7:30 a.m. when police received a photo of the killer's replica patrol car and were told it was filled with weapons and could be anywhere in the province.
At that point, RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather got involved in public messaging, according to a recently released summary of evidence.
In personal notes he provided to the inquiry, Leather confirms speaking with Lia Scanlan, director of the Nova Scotia RCMP strategic communications division at 7:43 a.m.
"Info out to public -- tweets," his notes say. "Picture and name -- not there right now."
At 8 a.m., Staff Sgt. Addie MacCallum was asked to speak to Scanlan about crafting a media release with photos of the suspect and his car. But there was an hour-long delay, which has yet to be explained.
Almost 10 hours after the gunman killed his first victim, the Mounties issued their first tweet declaring an "active shooter situation" in Portapique at 8:02 a.m. But the tweet did not mention the suspect's name or anything about his getaway car. As well, it did not make it clear that he was on the move.
Relatives of some of the victims have argued that had the RCMP provided earlier public warnings with that key information, several lives could have been saved.
At 8:04 a.m., the RCMP issued an internal alert to its members stating the suspect was potentially using a fully marked Ford Taurus police cruiser and could be anywhere in the province. The same message was then sent to all police departments in the province.
By 8:54 a.m., the RCMP sent a tweet that included a photo identifying 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman as the suspect, but there was still no mention of his car.
The inquiry has heard that just after 9 a.m., Staff Sgt. Bruce Briers contacted Staff Sgt. Al Carroll to ask if a media release was coming about the car. Carroll, the district commander for Colchester County, later responded: "Thought was given to give release about vehicle, but decision was made not to."
It remains unclear who made that decision. At least one senior officer has claimed no such decision was taken.
According to an evidence summary released May 13, the commission is now investigating "whether the public release of the replica RCMP cruiser information was at any point delayed or denied, by whom, and why."
Senior RCMP officers have told the inquiry they were reluctant to release details about the vehicle because they were worried such information could panic the public and flood the 911 system.
"It's an illustration of the RCMP not trusting the common sense of the public," said Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at the Dalhousie University law school in Halifax. "There's no doubt there would be some panic ... but I think they should have had a little more confidence in the good sense of the public."
Regardless of the Mounties' rationale, questions remain about what happened after 9:11 a.m. when Leather, the RCMP's second-in-command in the province that morning, sent an email requesting a copy of the alert sent to police about the suspect and his replica vehicle.
According to the commission, another investigation "is ongoing into the role of Chief Supt. Leather ... in relation to the release of information about the replica RCMP cruiser."
Scott Blandford, a former police sergeant in London, Ont., said he couldn't comment on whether chief superintendents in the RCMP should be involved in public communication, but he said involving police chiefs in media releases wasn't the practice when he was with the London Police Service.
"As a general rule, the incident commander is the ranking officer on scene, and only in exceptionally rare circumstances are they overruled by a higher-ranking officer," said Blandford, who teaches policing at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont.
The inquiry has heard that a draft tweet showing a photo of the replica cruiser was approved at 9:49 a.m. But again there was another unexplained delay.
It wasn't until 10:17 a.m. that the RCMP sent a tweet showing a photo of the car. That key warning came 12 hours after the Mounties were first told about the vehicle, and more than two hours after they received the photo. By then, another six people had been murdered that morning.
Two Mounties fatally shot the killer at a gas station north of Halifax at 11:26 a.m. At that time, the police force was crafting an Alert Ready emergency message to send to radios, TVs and cellphones in the province. But the message was never sent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
With files from Michael Tutton.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Colourful pageant, street fests cap Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A colourful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old Queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies
Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, at least 11 wounded
Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
-
One person dead, another injured in shooting, stabbing overnight in Toronto
One man is dead and another person is in critical condition in hospital after two separate violent incidents in Toronto early on Sunday morning, paramedics say.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are set to continue reviewing testimony of one of the complainants today.
Calgary
-
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadership
Alberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
-
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
-
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Young man stabbed in a Montreal street Saturday night; no suspect in sight
A young man was stabbed on Raymond St., around 9:30 p.m., near Galarneau St., in the LaSalle borough.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series stranglehold
J.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
36-year-old man stabbed at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
-
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
London
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Birth alerts have ended but babies still being apprehended in Manitoba: data
Manitoba's families minister has touted a significant drop in the number of newborns seized by social services since the province ended the controversial practice of birth alerts, but government data shows hundreds of babies are still being taken into care every year.
Ottawa
-
The CHEO Telethon is today
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
-
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.
-
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competition
The Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
-
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.
Vancouver
-
A woman suing a driver for running a red light lied 'empathically and often' about some things. How much does that matter?
A British Columbia woman who's had a hard time keeping a job and is still being treated years after a crash lied "emphatically and often" about something during a trial – but how much does that matter?
-
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Regina
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performances
After being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
-
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.
Vancouver Island
-
New Walmart to open at Hillside Shopping Centre
A new Walmart Supercentre is slated to open at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria this month.
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
B.C. pledges $359M in new funding to fight wildfires
On Friday, the province announced $359 million in new funding for fighting and preventing wildfires in budget 2022.