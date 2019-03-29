

CTV Atlantic





A dog at the centre of an animal cruelty case has found her forever home -- with the veterinarian who cared for her.

Meeka was removed from a home in Sylvester, N.S., on Valentine’s Day, along with six dead puppies and a dead dog, after an animal abuse complaint was reported.

The SPCA says Meeka sustained serious injuries, including head trauma. She was moved to foster care on Feb. 19, under the guidance of one of the veterinarians who had cared for her at the SPCA.

The organization says the two have formed a special bond so the veterinarian has “made it official” and adopted Meeka.

“Meeka still has some ailments that will need long-term care, so living with a vet will be ideal for her,” said the SPCA in a Facebook post. “She's gaining confidence and growing stronger by the day.”

The SPCA says Meeka’s favourite activities at her new home include napping in sun beams, watching squirrels, and spending time at the beach. She also has seven new “siblings” -- four cats and three chickens.

Meeka’s former owner is facing charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds, and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering, in connection with the case.

The 55-year-old man is due to appear in Pictou provincial court next month.

Police have not released the name of the accused.