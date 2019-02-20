

The dog at the centre of an animal cruelty case in Pictou County is out of intensive care and living with a foster family.

Meeka was removed from a home in Sylvester, N.S., on Valentine’s Day, along with six dead puppies and a dead dog, after an animal abuse complaint was reported.

The SPCA says Meeka sustained serious injuries, including head trauma, and has been in their care since being removed from the home.

Meeka was moved to foster care on Tuesday, under the guidance of one of the veterinarians that has been caring for her.

“This is ideal that Meeka is going home with a veterinarian that was caring for her, because she’ll be able to monitor her 24/7, give her the closest attention that we could ever hope for,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, the chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, said Tuesday.

“It’s really an ideal situation and we’re very pleased and happy.”

As for Meeka’s condition, Landsburg says she is on medication to bring down her swelling, and is on a strict refeeding schedule with a specialized diet, due to the fact that she was emaciated.

“We’re working on pain management and just monitoring her as she moves forward in her recovery process,” said Landsburg.

She says the SPCA will be covering all the costs of Meeka’s care, even while she is with her foster family. Donations can be made to the Nova Scotia SPCA in care of Meeka.

A 55-year-old man is facing charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds, and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering, in connection with the case.

He is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 15.

Police have not released the name of the accused.