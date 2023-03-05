Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games

It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.

"Our girls hockey is really the story of the games for us,” said Lori Lancaster, Nova Scotia Chef de Mission. “For Nova Scotia, a group who has never achieved medals heading into the medal round, those girls just won silver so that's pretty exceptional for us.”

Maritime athletes gave it their all and worked hard at collecting medals over the last two weeks.

"We had a medal in archery, which was a bronze medal, and as well, we had a medal in Judo, which was a silver medal,” said Joanne Wallace, Prince Edward Island Chef de Mission. “Those are the sports that we normally would medal in.”

"Team New Brunswick finishes the week off with 16 medals, we have two gold, four silver, and ten bronze,” said Nicole Smith, New Brunsiwck Chef de Mission.

New Brunswick was also excited to put Crabbe Mountain on the world stage, hosting alpine ski events for the games.

"Team Nova Scotia has just achieved our best ever medal performance at any winter games with 24 medals,” Lancaster said.

Nova Scotia walked away with seven gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze.

“We're so proud of our athletes,” she said.

But for P.E.I., being the hosts with the most was a major victory in itself, as athletes across Canada experienced the island charm.

"It's been an exciting 16 days of competition, we've had records broken, we've had many personal first bests for athletes,” said Wayne Carew, 2023 Games Chair. “We've had 5,000 volunteers that have been covering Prince Edward Island in their blue and green jackets,” he said.

Carew said that despite inflation, COVID-19, and Fiona, the games went off in a seamless fashion, bringing between $170-180 million boost to the island’s economy.