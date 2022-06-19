Memorial Cup makes grand entrance and receives warm welcome in Saint John

Just a day before the puck drops, the Memorial Cup made an eye-catching entrance at the Saint John Harbour on Sunday.

The 103-year-old trophy was dropped by a helicopter and landed on a waiting coast guard ship, then brought to the wharf.

Afterwards, military members marched with the prestigious trophy in a parade.

"It was really cool, something I've never seen before. Don't know if I will ever see it again. It was just a super unique experience for the city to witness," said Lauren Coyle, Quispamsis, N.B., resident.

Earlier in the day, a kid's ball hockey tournament was held in a new rink next to the TD Station. The tournament was part of a full slate of activities that got underway this weekend and will continue during the national tournament.

"I can feel the buzz, the atmosphere around town is very uplifting. After the last few years that we put in, the community really needs this and I feel like it's a good thing everywhere we go, especially if I bring the cup with me, everybody smiles and you just love to see it," said Chris Green, member of the organizing committee.

"It's awesome because it's for everybody. It brings everyone together. We're missing this for the last couple of years, so to see the Memorial Cup here and this new rink is amazing," said ball hockey coach, Melanie Fouchere.

Steve Parizeau brought his family from Fredericton to spend Father's Day at the outdoor ink.

"The atmosphere around town has been fantastic. The people around here are so friendly. My wife is from Saint Joh and she helped get Jaxson into this tournament and it's been a great couple of days so far," said Parizeau.

As for Jaxson, he said he has enjoyed trying out a new position.

"It was really fun to play ball hockey. This was my first time playing goalie in a special ball hockey tournament," he said.

Over the next 10 days, the tournament will see the champions from the west, Ontario, and Quebec junior leagues face the hometown hosts – Saint John Seadogs.