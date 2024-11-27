'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays

Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.

The incredible act of generosity costs them around $15,000 a year.

It comes mostly out of their own pockets, even though they live on a fixed income.

“We have to do something as a society,” said Joanne. “These people are our daughters and our sons. I love each and everyone one of them and they each have a story. They’re not out here by choice.”

The couple formed “Working Hands Kitchen” in 2022 because they saw a need in their community, and they felt compelled to do something.

They had an epiphany – instead of going south every year, they would take their vacation fund and help others.

“We made the decision, let’s do something good with that money. We sponsor 100 per cent of this ourselves and then we have a few people that help out with donations along the way,” said Jeff.

Wednesday started at a shelter on Mark Avenue where they handed out meals and drinks to about a half dozen people, including Chad Anderson.

“They’re pretty much guardian angels for all of us on the streets. They did more for me than I can ever ask for. I think they’re amazing,” said Anderson.

Then, it was off to the “Bridge to Home Hub” on St. George Street where over a dozen people came to greet them and get something to eat.

Joanne and Jeff Jonah pass out meals to the homeless in Moncton, N.B., on Nov. 27, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

“They’re really nice people,” said Peter Locke. “They’re honest, forthright and giving and they care. They truly do care.”

Not only are Jeff and Joanne helping the homeless on the streets of Moncton, they’re helping seniors and the working poor at New Life Pentecostal Church in Weldon, N.B.

They started by delivering baked goods to dozens of seniors in their rural community two years ago and then full meals.

“We started with probably 45 and now we’re up to 120 that we do every month,” said Joanne.

The Christian couple started preparing food boxes in 2023 and filled over 100 during the holiday season.

“We don’t try to feed a family. In no way are we capable of making three meals a day, seven days a week for 52 weeks a year. That’s not what we do. We fill holes,” said Jeff.

The Jonah’s deliver food throughout Fundy Albert and even an hour away in Elgin.

“If someone calls, we do a food box,” said Joanne. “There is a need. It’s mostly working-class families that require a little extra help between pays.”

Last year, they provided a traditional Christmas dinner to 14 families and they’re hoping to do the same this year.

But they don’t have the funds to pay for everything needed to make a holiday meal.

“We’re looking for turkeys, monetary donations,” said Joanne. “What we do is we support a Christmas dinner, but we also want food for a week or two after Christmas.”

For the Christmas dinner, they’re hoping to get donations of:

turkeys

potatoes

turnips

carrots

stove top dressing

cranberry sauce

gravy mix

bagged coleslaw mix

bottled coleslaw dressing

frozen pies

chocolates

Christmas candy

For after Christmas, the wish list is:

cookies

instant potatoes

chicken burgers

chicken nuggets

pasta and sauce

hamburger

chicken

soup

cereal

canned vegetables

frozen vegetables

eggs

bacon

frozen pizzas

A complete list can be found on the “Working Hands Kitchen” Facebook page.

Donations can be dropped off at the New Life Pentecostal Church at 65 Dawson Road in Weldon on Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’m very humbled by what we do,” said Joanne. “The seniors, we just love them. “

Jeff said when delivering meals to seniors sometimes they just want someone to talk to.

“We deliver 120 meals, we can probably whip through it in an hour, hour-and-a-half, but lots of times we’ll spend a day just talking to them,” said Jeff.

