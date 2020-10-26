HALIFAX -- A fisherman from a Mi'kmaq community in Cape Breton says he intends to plead not guilty to charges of illegal fishing after his lobster traps were seized last year by federal fisheries officers in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Ashton Bernard, 30, of Eskasoni First Nation, says he will rely on the 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision in the Donald Marshall Jr. case.

The Supreme Court ruled that East Coast Indigenous communities have the right to fish for a moderate livelihood, citing peace treaties signed by the Crown in the 1760s.

However, a subsequent clarification of the court's decision also affirmed Ottawa's right to regulate the fishery to ensure conservation of the resource.

Bernard's case is proceeding amid tensions over the launching on Sept. 17 of a livelihood fishery by the Sipekne'katik First Nation, on the 21st anniversary of the Marshall decision.

Since the Sipekne'katik fishery began, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan has confirmed she is committed to respecting the Mi'kmaq treaty right to pursue a moderate livelihood.

Her officials have been in talks with the band to define the fishery.

The seizures of Bernard's catch occurred Sept. 7, 2019 when Bernard says fisheries officers raided his boat in the early hours of the morning and removed 32 crates of lobster.

He said he had caught the lobster after fishing off Pinkneys Point, N.S., about 20 kilometres south of Yarmouth, for two days.

The fisherman was in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday to face charges of fishing outside of the closed federal season, lobster fishing without authorization and possessing lobster in contravention of the Fisheries Act.

Two other First Nations fishermen, Zachery Nicholas and Rayen Francis from Pictou Landing First Nation, were also charged with those three offences.

Ashton Bernard's brother Arden Bernard is facing the same charges, and the brothers are also both charged with violating Aboriginal communal fishing licensing regulations.

Another man, Michael Surette, is facing the same charges in the matter, and he said in a teleconference with the judge that he intends to hire a lawyer.

The lawyer for the Indigenous fishers, Michael McDonald, and the federal prosecutor agreed to set a date of Dec. 1 for election and plea in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.