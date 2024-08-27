Middle Sackville, N.S., beach closed due to possible blue-green algae bloom

ATLANTIC
    Springfield Lake Beach in Middle Sackville, N.S., is closed to recreational use due to a possible blue-green algae bloom.

    Some types of blue-green algae are toxin-producing and can pose a risk to people and their pets.

    The Halifax Regional Municipality encourages people to:

    • avoid contact with the water
    • do not swim or wade in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or possible
    • keep pets on-leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material
    • avoid consuming water from the lake
    • avoid consuming fish that has come from the lake

    Anyone who comes in contact with blue-green algae blooms, or who ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms, may experience the following symptoms:

    • skin irritation
    • rash
    • sore throat
    • sore red eyes
    • swollen lips
    • fever
    • nausea
    • vomiting and/or diarrhea

    Anyone with the above symptoms should seek medical assistance.

    The municipality says initial testing will be done to determine whether the algae bloom is toxin producing. If the algae bloom is not toxin producing, the beach will be reopen.

    Advisory lifted at Kinap Beach

    The municipality also lifted the water quality advisory at Kinap Beach in Porter’s Lake after tests showed its bacteria levels were within Health Canada guidelines.

    An advisory remains in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth.

