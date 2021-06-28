HALIFAX -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middle Sackville, N.S. Monday morning.

Halifax Fire was called to a bungalow on Lakeview Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on June 28.

Acting District Chief Eddy Parsons says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to traffic, and commuters are being asked to avoid the area, as crews continue to put out hot spots.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.