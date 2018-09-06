

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault resumes today after a military police officer who investigated the allegations testified that the complainant appeared to be visibly upset.

During his testimony for the crown yesterday, Sgt. Tyler Bruce-Hayes told Nova Scotia Supreme Court the woman was crying when he first saw her at a Halifax hospital in the early hours of April 11, 2015.

He said the he interviewed the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, for about two hours after she'd been examined by a nurse.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in barracks at CFB Shearwater.

Bruce-Hayes said he obtained DNA warrants to execute on four members of the British navy, two of whom were Smalley and Radford.

A pre-trial decision issued by Justice Patrick Duncan said the men, members of the Royal Navy, were participating in a naval hockey tournament in Halifax in April 2015.