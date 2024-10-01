Minimum wage on P.E.I. increases to $16 an hour

The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increased to $16 an hour Tuesday.

The change amounts to a 60-cent-per-hour increase.

Minimum wage on the island previously increased from $15 to $15.40 on April 1.

The province previously said the changes stem from its decision to accept recommendations from the provincial Employment Standards Board.

The minimum wage also increased Tuesday in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

With files from The Canadian Press

