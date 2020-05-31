HALIFAX -- Over a dozen apartment tenants have been displaced after a small fire caused major inconvenience in St. John’s, N.L., on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the trouble began when heat from a cooking fire triggered the sprinkler system in one section of the Meadowland Manor apartment complex on Bay Bulls Road.

The building’s owner, Killam Properties, says it could take two days to repair water damage and ensure the building is safe before evacuated tenants can return.

Meanwhile, Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging for tenants from 13 apartments. Additionally, Killam Properties says it may temporarily relocate some tenants to vacant apartments in unaffected sections of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly – no injuries were reported.