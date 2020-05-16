N.S. RCMP investigate after 57-year-old dies in ATV crash
CTV Atlantic Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:12PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man is dead following an ATV collision in West Lake Ainslie, N.S., on Friday night.
On Friday, at around 7:00 p.m., RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV near a home on Cameron Road.
Police say the driver, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.