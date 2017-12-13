Featured
Missing Campbellton man found safe: RCMP
Police say William Clarence Smith of Campbellton, N.B. was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 12:16PM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 2:48PM AST
The New Brunswick RCMP say a missing Campbellton man has been found safe.
Police said William Clarence Smith was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7 after he went for a walk and failed to return to his home on Lily Lake Road.
Police said Smith has several health issues and his family was concerned for his well-being.
Smith has since been found safe.