Missing hunter found stuck in mud hole in Lunenburg County

A missing hunter is recovering after he was found stuck in a mud hole in a wooded area near Middlewood, N.S.

He was reported missing to the RCMP just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after he failed to return from hunting near Llewellyn Road that morning.

RCMP members searched the woods and trails in the area before an officer found the man stuck in a mud hole filled with water, around 9 p.m.

The officer pulled the man from the hole and walked him down the trail, where a firefighter loaded him onto an ATV so he could be driven out of the woods.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital for further treatment of exposure to the elements.