Missing Port Hawkesbury man found: RCMP
The RCMP say 31-year-old John Daniel MacQuarrie has been found. (Port Hawkesbury)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 1:41PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 7, 2018 11:17AM ADT
The RCMP say a missing Cape Breton man has been found.
Police said Sunday that 31-year-old John Daniel MacQuarrie was last seen being dropped off at a residence in Port Hawkesbury around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police issued an update Monday, saying MacQuarrie has been found.