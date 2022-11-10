Missing senior’s car found: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a car belonging to a missing senior was found unoccupied on Thursday.

Saint John Police say they found Shirley Woodhouse’s 2012 grey Hyundai Sonata in the area of Cape Spencer on Red Head Road in Mispec, N.B., around 1:00 p.m.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force’s K9 unit searched the area, but the 72-year-old was not found.

Police believe Woodhouse was last seen in the Cape Spencer area on Tuesday between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Police and Woodhouse’s family are concerned for her safety.

Woodhouse is described as five-foot-one inches tall and 120 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. Police say no clothing description is available for her.

Investigators are seeking witnesses that may have seen, or had contact with, Woodhouse, or anyone in the Cape Spencer area with video surveillance.

Residents who live in the area are also asked to check their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.