Missing Vietnamese exchange students found safe in Toronto
Seventeen-year-old Ngan Ngoc Nguyen (left) and her cousin, 17-year-old Diuthuthi Nguyen were reported missing by their host families. They have been found safe. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 10:28AM AST
The RCMP say two 17-year-old Vietnamese exchange students who were reported missing in Moncton have been found safe in Toronto.
Ngan Ngoc Nguyen and her cousin Diuthuthi Nguyen are from Vietnam but were attending high school in Moncton on an exchange program.
They were reported missing by their host families in Moncton on Nov. 12.
Police said the teens had last been seen boarding a Montreal-bound bus at the Maritime Bus depot in Moncton on Nov. 9.
Police confirm the cousins were found safe in Toronto Wednesday evening.