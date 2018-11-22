

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say two 17-year-old Vietnamese exchange students who were reported missing in Moncton have been found safe in Toronto.

Ngan Ngoc Nguyen and her cousin Diuthuthi Nguyen are from Vietnam but were attending high school in Moncton on an exchange program.

They were reported missing by their host families in Moncton on Nov. 12.

Police said the teens had last been seen boarding a Montreal-bound bus at the Maritime Bus depot in Moncton on Nov. 9.

Police confirm the cousins were found safe in Toronto Wednesday evening.