Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday

HALIFAX -

A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to fall across New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island during the morning hours then turn to rain later in the day. The northernmost areas of New Brunswick are expected to see a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain continuing into the evening.

Nova Scotia will see snow turn to rain in the early morning hours.

AMOUNTS

Snow and ice pellets amounts are expected to reach 20 cm or more in northern New Brunswick, while central New Brunswick could see 10 to 20 cm of snow before the turn to rain. Mostly rain is expected near the Bay of Fundy coastline.

P.E.I and Nova Scotia could see five or less centimeters of snow before changing over to rain. Higher rainfall totals of up to 50 mm could be seen in parts of mainland Nova Scotia.

Snow and rain is expected to clear the region Thursday night, and then temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing causing wet and slushy surfaces to freeze.

WEATHER WARNINGS IN EFFECT

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all of P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Rainfall warnings are also in effect across mainland Nova Scotia.

Northern New Brunswick is under a snowfall warning. South-western parts of the province near the coast of the Bay of Fundy have been issued under a rainfall warning. The rest of the province is under a special weather statement.

TRAVEL

The Confederation Bridge, Bay Ferries, Marine Atlantic and Tancook Ferry have stated closures may be possible Thursday, affecting travel.

Cancellations are expected Thursday across the region given the deteriorating conditions. Travelers are reminded to check ahead before heading out.