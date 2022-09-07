Modular, portable classrooms needed as enrollment in Halifax-area schools swells
After more than two years of living with the pandemic, Chuck MacDonald said the start of his child's school year has a positive vibe.
“It does feel normal,” said MacDonald, who dropped his 10-year-old off at Sir Charles Tupper School in Halifax Wednesday morning.
MacDonald is also mindful that enrollment in Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools is up by roughly 2,000 students this year.
“I do hope that we are able to increase capacity to address it,” said MacDonald.
Mary Ellen Rainey, who has a daughter in Grade 4, said more students will likely mean added pressures on existing resources.
“Hopefully they will be able to manage it,” said Rainey.
Several Halifax-area schools currently have modular and portable classrooms to help address overflow issues. Two new schools are being built in Bedford and will open next September.
HRCE spokesperson Doug Hadley said expanding and building new facilities is a top priority.
“We’ve had modular classrooms the last three school years and there is every expectation we will see more next year," said Hadley. "The province is continually announcing new schools.”
According to Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Ryan Lutes, with 2,000 fewer students last year, schools were already dealing with staffing shortages.
“We need the system to think about this and put a long-term plan in,” said Lutes, who added the staffing shortages go beyond just teachers. “Guidance counsellors, school psychologists, speech language pathologists and social workers. Are we able to get all of those positions as well?”
Hadley said extra staff are being hired at this time.
“Every classroom will have a teacher and every student who has needs, those need to be supported both materially and with human resources," said Hadley. "We are always hiring.”
The HRCE currently employs 12,000 teachers, support staff and part time workers. Hadley said that number should expand considerably in the coming years.
