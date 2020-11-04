HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has been arrested and charged in connection with uttering death threats.

RCMP say a warrant of arrest was issued for Michael Lee Goguen in Saint John Provincial Court on Nov. 2.

Goguen was charged with one count of uttering threats, stemming from an incident that occurred on Oct. 30 at a Moncton business.

Later that evening, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police arrested a 44-year-old man without incident at a home on Walsh Street in Moncton.

On Nov. 3, Goguen appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with uttering threats.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on November 5.

The investigation is ongoing.