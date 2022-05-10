Moncton man facing weapons charges after gun discharged in Amherst
A 23-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing several weapons charges following an investigation by police in Amherst, N.S.
The Amherst Police Department says it received a complaint on Sunday, which prompted them to investigate incidents in the town between May 1 and May 7.
Police have released few details about the incidents, but did tell CTV News that a firearm was discharged inside a residence on Saturday. Amherst Police Const. Tom Wood says a bullet went into a neighbouring apartment, but no one was injured.
Members of the Amherst Police Department and Codiac RCMP arrested Jack Mackenzie Coyle in Moncton on Monday. Police also executed a search warrant at Coyle's residence.
Coyle is facing a number of charges, which include:
- three counts of pointing a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition without licence
- discharging a firearm while being reckless
Coyle was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
A 22-year-old man from Moncton is also facing weapons charges as a result of the investigation.
Police say that person has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.
