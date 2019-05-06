

CTV Atlantic





Women who fear they were patients of a nurse alleged to have improperly administered a labour-inducing drug say they not being given enough information by the Moncton Hospital.

The nurse has been let go -- and a class-action suit has been launched against Horizon Health and the nurse, but the mothers want more to be done.

There's been more questions than answers for Caitlin Middleton, one of the mothers involved in the class-action lawsuit.

She's relied on her medical records for clarity, although she's now returned to the Moncton Hospital three separate times for the missing pieces.

“It's really hard to keep going back to the place where you were traumatized to obtain bits and pieces of your records that you should've gotten the first time,” Middleton said.

Middleton had her baby a year-and-a-half ago. She believes her emergency C-section may have been the result of a use of the labour-inducing drug oxytocin.

Nicole Ruest was fired from her nursing job after being accused of inappropriately administering the drug.

She, along with Horizon Health, has been named in a class-action lawsuit.

Middleton says part of her was relieved when all of this went public.

“What's not relieving is that it happened for so long and that the hospital in itself is just saying ‘oh it's a criminal investigation, there’s not much we can do right now,’” Middleton said.

She says there should be more transparency from the hospital, but she's not going through it alone, her partner has been with her every step of the way.

“You have to remain as a good support for them, right?” said Marc-Andre Poirier. “Because they're in a time of need.”

Poirier says it's been a trying time for the whole family.

“Watching her bounce between the RCMP and doctors, it’s been hard for her and also me. We're both going through it.”

Middleton has created a closed group on Facebook for mothers who believe they may been affected. She's heard from at least 30 other moms.

She's also given a statement to the RCMP, but has not received a call back from victim services.

And while Horizon Health's silence continues, Middleton says it feels like she's at a crossroads.

“We're left just here wondering ‘what's taking so long?’” she said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.