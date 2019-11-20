MONCTON -- A centre for sex workers in Moncton is seeing an increase in numbers, with more expected as the cold weather sets in.

The sanctuary was identified as one of the most-needed resources in the community and is the first of its kind in the city.

The opening in April saw single-digit numbers passing through, but over the summer, the numbers went up.

"About 30 unique individuals that had accessed the centre at some point," said Dr. Susan Crouse, executive director of the Salvus Clinic.

Nightly visits, on average, range from zero to five and an estimated 70 individuals have been identified in the sex trade in the greater Moncton area.

But there's many more that go unseen.

"It is alarming, I think, for our city," Crouse said.

The centre -- at an undisclosed location -- was designed to be a safe haven for people who work in the sex trade, and to ease the minds of people who live in the areas where the activity is taking place.

"They could seek help, they could take a shower, they can rest," said Moncton city Coun. Charles Leger. "It really is meant to surround them with people who care."

Leger is part of the Sex Workers Action Group, which has partnered with organizations, including the RCMP, to address common concerns.

The RCMP say prostitution in the Moncton area is most prevalent in the downtown core and that they routinely monitor the area for illegal soliciting.

Crouse, who works personally with some of the workers, says the centre was also about making the community feel safe.

"I know there were some concerns that were voiced when we had a community meeting from the areas where people worked in the sex trade and the community itself was really anxious for this centre to be up and running," Crouse said.

The harm-reduction "sanctuary" provides clean needles, condoms and opportunities for change, should someone identify they want to exit the sex trade.

"A lot of sex work is survival," Crouse said. "So, it's how they can get their income to actually live day to day."

Leger says the lack of affordable housing doesn't help.

"There's less and less affordable housing," Leger said. "And it's really that piece that is the key to success throughout a whole continuum."

Efforts now are to increase recovery services to those currently using the centre and more who choose to seek help.

With winter approaching, they are expecting to see more sex workers come through the doors. The hours have been extended and just last week more staff were added, some of whom have actually experienced the sex trade.