More than 15,000 people in P.E.I., Nova Scotia without power 11 days after Fiona

More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, there are 3,421 active outages affecting 13,750 Nova Scotia Power customers. Some estimated restoration times in Sydney, N.S., have been extended to 11 p.m. Thursday, while others in the Truro area say 11 p.m. Saturday – two weeks after the storm.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia Power said some neighbourhood and individual outages that are complex restorations require “several crews and several hours to complete.”

According to the latest map, there are 12,019 Maritime Electric customers without power on Prince Edward Island, with the largest outages in the Charlottetown and Stratford areas. The utility predicts the power won't be fully restored until Sunday.

During a news conference Monday, spokesperson Kim Griffin said severe damage to power infrastructure is delaying restoration times, in some cases, because crews have to rebuild power polls instead of reconnecting wires.

Several schools on the island remain closed as of Tuesday. Students at Cardigan Consolidated will return to class Wednesday in a temporary location in Montague Regional High School.

Classes for École Évangéline students will move to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, but a start date has not been announced.

Donagh Regional, Prince Street Elementary, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, St. Jean Elementary and West Kent schools are still closed.

The city of Charlottetown says the Hillsborough Park Community Centre will be open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of a comfort centre. The P.E.I. government has also compiled a list of about 30 reception centres open across the island.

The following comfort centres in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are open Tuesday: