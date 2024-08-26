ATLANTIC
    • 35-year-old man dies in N.S. highway crash

    rcmp
    A 35-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on a Nova Scotia highway Sunday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Highway 101 between exits 14 and 15 around 3:55 a.m. They learned a 2009 Chevrolet Impala travelling eastbound went off the right shoulder and rolled into the ditch.

    The driver from Halifax was pronounced dead and the other occupant went to hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

