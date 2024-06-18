4 youths arrested for allegedly vandalizing nearly 20 cars in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Four youths are facing mischief charges for allegedly vandalizing multiple vehicles and homes in Cole Harbour, N.S., over a month-long period.

According to an RCMP news release, police received reports of mischief to 18 vehicles and three homes between April 20 and May 26. They say they learned the suspects used rocks, pellet guns and other blunt objects to slash tires, break windows and vandalize vehicle interiors.

Last week police arrested three Cole Harbour male youths and one Westphal male youth. They will appear in court at a later date to face mischief charges.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.