50-bed temporary shelter to open this winter in Dartmouth

    A temporary winter shelter on Windmill Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

    A temporary 50-bed winter shelter will open in mid-November in Dartmouth, N.S.

    According to a news release from the province of Nova Scotia, the shelter, which will have beds for people of all genders, will open at 197-199 Windmill Road. It will operate nightly until the spring, with an option to extend its stay.

    "This is a much-needed addition to the shelter supply as we work with government and community partners to address a deep housing crisis,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “I look forward to more people leaving precarious circumstances for the simple comfort of a fixed roof."

    The shelter will have an evening meal provided by Upwards Mobility Kitchens East and a continental breakfast in the morning.

    The provincial government is funding the wraparound services, building rentals, and operating costs for the shelter. 902 Man Up, a non-profit volunteer organization, will provide support services and staff.

    The province is also investing in emergency shelters in Bridgewater and Amherst and 200 pallet shelters across Nova Scotia.

