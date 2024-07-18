78-year-old hobby shop in Halifax closing its doors

The purported oldest hobby shop in Canada is apparently closing its doors for good.

According to the Maritime Hobbies and Crafts website, the Halifax-based store has “closed permanently” after 78 years of business.

“Maritime Hobbies & Crafts has come to an abrupt end,” the statement of the website reads. “It's the end of a Canadian institution and what was a beautiful story. We've enjoyed the many, many stories we've heard from customers who remember this shop way back when it was in Scotia Square Mall, and some from even before that.

“We'll miss chatting with you and sharing the joy of shared hobby interests.”

The store, which opened its doors in 1946, claimed to be the oldest hobby shop in Canada. It carried various supplies for hobbies and arts and crafts, including model trains, paint, plastic model kits, and RC models.

