African Heritage Month 'a time to remember the contributions of the past'

When Russell Grosse lets his mind wander to the subject of African heritage and the history of Black people in Nova Scotia, he thinks in broad themes.

“It is a time to reflect, and a time to remember the contributions of the past,” said Grosse, who is the executive director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia. He said he views this month as a time to celebrate the remarkable contributions made by those who came before him.

“When think of Black history in Canada, and the long-standing aspect of Black history and the strong roots that it has to Nova Scotia, it makes me proud that we have a month like this, so we can celebrate and honour that history and that legacy,” said Grosse.

This year’s Heritage Day on Feb. 19 will celebrate the contributions of William Hall.

“He was the first Nova Scotian and Black man of colour to be honoured with the Victoria Cross,” said Grosse.

Author Lindsay Ruck said honouring Hall is a fitting tie-in during African Heritage Month.

“William Hall is just a really interesting person,” said Ruck. “His story is fascinating, he’s a hero and when we talk about veterans our and people of bravery, William Hall should be in the conversation.”

As for her personal goals and objectives as Ruck looks forward to the month ahead?

“At the end of the month I want us to feel like we’ve celebrated, but it’s only been the beginning,” said Ruck, noting there’s still much more to do when it comes to honouring and celebrating Black history.