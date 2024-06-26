Nova Scotians receiving income assistance will soon see larger payments as a 2.5 per cent increase announced in March takes effect.

Employment support and income assistance recipients, including people receiving the Income Assistance Disability Supplement, will receive the increase to the standard household rate and dependent allowance starting July 1.

The province says Disability Support Program participants who receive the standard household rate will also get the increase.

The increase will see an additional $10-to-$35 on cheques, according to a news release from the province Wednesday.

“We know people are struggling to make ends meet right now and this increase helps put a little more money into the hands of those who need it most,” said Brendan Maguire, minister of Community Services, in the release.

“Our clients will see increased payments on their next cheque, and in the years to come, as income assistance is indexed annually based on the consumer price index.”

In early July, participants will receive a one-time retroactive payment to April 1, while those receiving Income Assistance Disability Supplement will see a one-time payment retroactive to May 1.

More than 40,000 people in Nova Scotia receive income assistance, including those receiving disability supplement and those on the Disability Support Program.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, all income assistance streams will be indexed annually based on the consumer price index.

