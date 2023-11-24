Annual Moncton craft show draws in crowds as tradition continues

With exactly one month until Christmas Eve, the inside of the Moncton Coliseum bears a shockingly close resemblance to Santa’s workshop.

“There’s some stuff here that I’ve never even seen anywhere else,” said producer Joe Savoie.

Each year brings new vendors, but Savoie says this year brought in more new crafters than usual and he’s excited for people to see what they have to offer.

Turner’s Christmas at the Coliseum is a holiday tradition for many, including Heather Alward, who drove in from Hampton, N.B., on Friday morning.

“So I come every year with my mom. It’s something we’ve been doing for as many years as I can remember,” she said. “We left this morning around 11:30. We’ve been in line since ten after 12. We just like being one of the first few customers to be in.”

Within five minutes of the doors opening, Alward made her first purchase of the day, kicking off another year of shopping.

For its 36th year, there are roughly 300 vendors from six different provinces, including many from the Maritimes.

“You hear this tag line all over the place about supporting local. If you’re talking about supporting local, this is it because most of them are here,” said Savoie. “I was so surprised when we took over the show. What we were hearing from people in town was that Christmas shopping starts when Turner’s happens.

“After that then they’ll go shopping wherever, what they don’t find here then they’ll go somewhere else, and I always thought, you know, there’s a few times I’ve heard that and I thought it was just something people would say, but it actually is the truth.”

Kelli Young owns The Soap Shack and this weekend marks her 21st year at Turner’s.

“I still look forward to it. It’s a lot of work, but I’m very excited,” she said.

Adding that not only does she get to see repeat customers, but the huge attendance is significant as a local business.

“Oh, it makes a huge difference. It makes a huge, huge, huge difference. I’m also a vender at our local farmers market, but this is like icing on the cake,” she said.

Debbie Loftus has her stain glass booth, 2D Reflections, set up for the fourth year in a row, offering one-of-a-kind ornaments and other goodies.

“Oh, I love it. I just love the people coming in and seeing and all the comments they have about the stain glass,” she said. “There is a lot of traffic that comes through here and they’re from all over the place, which makes it nice.”

The three day event brings the promise of variety, unique options and the chance for everyone to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s part of the fabric of Moncton,” said Savoie. “Ask anybody in the city that knows the show, it’s Turner’s. It’s just Turner’s and it’s part of the fabric of this city.”

Doors are open until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission, which is good for all three days, is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and military and children under 12-years-old get in for free.