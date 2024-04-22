Bible Hill, N.S., man charged with firearm offences after schools locked down Friday
A 38-year-old man is facing several weapon charges after police responded to a report of a person carrying a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., on Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the complainant on Hillcrest Avenue around 8:22 a.m. An emergency alert was issued for Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou counties, and East Hants and schools in the area were put on lockdown.
Truro police say the man was arrested without incident on Main Street around 9:12 a.m.
Thomas Francis Joseph MacGillivray was charged with:
- using firearm in commission of offence
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of uttering threats
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- careless use of a firearm
- intimidation
- mischief
MacGillivray was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
