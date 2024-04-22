ATLANTIC
More

Bible Hill, N.S., man charged with firearm offences after schools locked down Friday

(Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
Share

A 38-year-old man is facing several weapon charges after police responded to a report of a person carrying a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the complainant on Hillcrest Avenue around 8:22 a.m. An emergency alert was issued for Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou counties, and East Hants and schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Truro police say the man was arrested without incident on Main Street around 9:12 a.m.

Thomas Francis Joseph MacGillivray was charged with:

  • using firearm in commission of offence
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • two counts of uttering threats
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • careless use of a firearm
  • intimidation
  • mischief

MacGillivray was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.

Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News