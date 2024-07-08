Canadian soccer team feels home country support ahead of semi-final

The Canadian men’s soccer team is eyeing a major upset against Argentina in semi-finals of the Copa America Games on Tuesday, and countless people in the Great White North will be watching them with anticipation and excitement.

“It’s evident that the imagination and spirit of Canadians has really got behind the men’s team,” Kevin Blue, CEO of Canada Soccer, told CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Monday. “We’re really excited about that. Every time I come home after another good result, you can se the magic building.”

The men’s team defeated Venezuela in the quarter-finals last Friday – a game that saw Nova Scotian Jacob Shaffelburg score the opening goal.

“He’s been a huge contributor,” Blue said. “We’re looking forward to more magic from him.”

Blue said the team’s success is helping grow the popularity of soccer in Canada, which could create more opportunities for athletes in the country.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure these things help grow the support, that there are more people playing the sport and participation continues to grow,” he said. “There’s a sense of urgency to make sure we take these moments seriously. The impact of these results is significant for the program.

“What you also get with success is increased interest. Copa America is an opportunity for people to get on board.”

Canada will face Argentina at 9 p.m. Atlantic time on Tuesday. It will air on CTV2 and TSN.