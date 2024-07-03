Cape Breton spending $6.6M on hundreds of residential units

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is spending $6.6 million on projects that could create almost 300 residential units in Sydney.

According to a news release from the CBRM, the Urban Neighbourhood Development Association, on behalf of Cape Breton University, received $5.4 million to build 145 units at the former Tartan Downs racetrack, 70 of which will be affordable units.

Joneljim Concrete Construction Ltd. Received $1.2 million to develop 144 residential units off Cossitt Heights Drive.

Both projects will involve new public streets and new storm water infrastructure.

“Accessing funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund allows the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to make investments in the infrastructure required for local developers to build much needed residential units,” said Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill in the release. “Our partnership with the Federal Government of Canada will result in a significant increase of safe, sustainable housing options in the CBRM, and for many people an opportunity to finally find a place to call home.”

The CBRM received $11 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

