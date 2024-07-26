ATLANTIC
    • Crews battle fire at NB Power generating station in Saint John

    Emergency crews in Saint John respond to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station on July 26, 2024. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) Emergency crews in Saint John respond to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station on July 26, 2024. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.

    According to NB Power, all staff have been evacuated from the plant located on Bayside Drive in the city’s east side.

    There has been no immediate word of any injuries, nor any confirmed information about how or when the fire started.

    More to come…

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

