Family of man killed on Christmas Eve 2022 launches lawsuit against Halifax Alehouse, bouncer

The family of a man who died after an alleged altercation with a security staff member at the Halifax Alehouse on Christmas Eve 2022 has launched a lawsuit against the business and the employee, alleging negligence.

According to a previous news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to an alleged disturbance at the 1700 block of Brunswick Street around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, and found Ryan Michael Sawyer, 31, unresponsive on the street. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

An autopsy ruled Sawyer’s death a homicide and in August 2023, Alexander Pishori Levy, 37, who was working security at the Alehouse at the time of the incident, turned himself in to police. He was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

The Statement of Claim from the estate of Ryan Sawyer alleges he and his brother Kyle were customers at the Alehouse on Dec. 23, 2022, when Levy “wrongfully and intentionally committed an assault and battery on Ryan by, amongst other things, choking Ryan.”

Court documents allege Kyle Sawyer yelled at Levy to stop choking his brother as he was falling into unconsciousness.

Ryan Sawyer’s estate alleges Levy’s negligence and assault caused the victim’s death and it further alleges the Alehouse was “careless and negligent” by allowing Levy to be employed.

In their Statement of Defence, the Alehouse and Levy deny Ryan Sawyer was at the business on Dec. 24, 2022, deny that either of them were negligent, and deny the plaintiffs “sustained the damages, injuries, or losses as alleged.”

The Defence goes on to say if Ryan Sawyer suffered damages, they arose after he attacked security, involved himself in an altercation, refused to leave, and failed to take reasonable steps to avoid injuring himself.”

Kyle Sawyer filed a separate action solely against the Alehouse, alleging security staff members stomped and punched his head and body on Dec. 24, 2022.

The Alehouse’s Statement of Defence against that action also deniesd the plaintiff suffered the alleged damages and said if he did, they were caused by him provoking the incident, striking security staff, and failing to avoid the altercation that was occurring.

The Alehouse and Levy asked for both actions to be dismissed with costs.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.