Federal Fisheries Department ponders new regulations ahead of 2024 elver season

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is considering new regulations aimed at disrupting illegal fishing and ending violence in the East Coast baby eel fishery.

According to its website, the department is proposing a new system of possession and export licences to track the tiny fish, known as elvers, from the time they are caught to their shipment overseas.

The possession licence conditions could set out such things as where and when elvers can be possessed, how they are stored at holding facilities and how catch records and other information are to be provided to the department.

Among the export licence conditions could be a requirement to notify the department when a container of elvers will be packaged for export in order to verify the weight and contents.

Stanley King, a commercial licence-holder from Nova Scotia, calls the proposed requirements "a start" but says a number of other measures will be needed to make a dent in illegal fishing.

King is part of a group of commercial fishers who want more enforcement action and stiffer penalties for the upcoming season.

A deadline for industry comment on the regulations, which are expected to be in place before the season opens in late March, expired on Wednesday.

Federal officials closed the 2023 fishery on April 15 after reports of violence and intimidation along coastal rivers in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

