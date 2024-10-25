Feds spending nearly $800K to help rural tourism in N.B.

The federal government is spending nearly $800,000 to strengthen rural tourism in New Brunswick.

Gudie Hutchings, minister of Rural Economic Development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), made the announcement in Salisbury Friday morning.

Six projects from four organizations and two municipalities will receive a total of $782,907 to boost tourism.

The Town of Salisbury, Fundy-St. Martins, the Maritime Motorsport Hall of Fame, Firefly Forest Ltd., Poley Mountain Resorts Ltd., and Stoke Resort will all receive funding to help expand and upgrade tourism projects and infrastructure.

Hutchings said tourism supported more than 30,000 direct jobs in New Brunswick in 2022.

“It’s a huge contributor to your economy,” said Hutchings.

Hutchings said the province has a lot to offer tourists who visit every year.

“New Brunswick is home to some of the friendliest people in the world. It has natural beauty, world-renowned and robust tourism industry already in place and working together we are making a difference,” said Hutchings. “You’re going to have more and more storytellers come here. More and more people come and explore this area.”

The Town of Salisbury will receive $244,480 to expand and connect a nature trail to a new outdoor amphitheatre under construction at Highland Park.

Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said the trail investment will help the community all year round.

“Investing in our community means bringing events in. It means creating a part of a tapestry in this area,” said Campbell. “We need to collectively work together to make this a tourist destination.”

The other organizations and community to receive funding are:

Stoke Resorts will be given $232,200 to build two multi-storey luxury cabins for tourists visiting Poley Mountain and the Fundy Trail Parkway

Fundy-St. Martins will receive $91,903 for the implementation of infrastructure projects to enhance tourism in the region

The Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame will receive $78,099 for an expansion to their display area that highlights antique motors and vehicles

At Firefly Forest Ltd., $76,225 will be used to buy equipment to upgrade and expand its wastewater infrastructure, which will support their camping and RV attraction

For Poley Mountain Resorts, $60,000 will be spent to build additional biking trails and equipment needed to enhance multi-seasonal tourism

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.