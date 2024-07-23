Fires in abandoned mill, vehicle under investigation: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating suspicious fires in a vehicle and an abandoned mill on Saturday.

According to a news release from police, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot near Exit 27 on Highway 104 in Sutherlands River around 1:20 a.m. They found an empty Nissan Rogue fully engulfed in flames.

Thirty minutes later, police received a call about a fire at an abandoned mill on Shores Road in Egerton.

Police believe both fires are suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-485-4333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

