    • Fires in abandoned mill, vehicle under investigation: N.S. RCMP

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating suspicious fires in a vehicle and an abandoned mill on Saturday.

    According to a news release from police, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot near Exit 27 on Highway 104 in Sutherlands River around 1:20 a.m. They found an empty Nissan Rogue fully engulfed in flames.

    Thirty minutes later, police received a call about a fire at an abandoned mill on Shores Road in Egerton.

    Police believe both fires are suspicious.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-485-4333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

